UrduPoint.com

Sports Sector Contribution To Dubai’s Economy Rises To AED4 Billion Annually: Mansour Bin Mohammed

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 01:30 PM

Sports sector contribution to Dubai’s economy rises to AED4 billion annually: Mansour bin Mohammed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, said today that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, have enabled the emirate to emerge as a major hub for international sports tournaments and a favourite destination for sports stars from around the world.

Sheikh Mansour placed emphasis on the robust infrastructure that has shaped Dubai’s sports sector, adding that the government’s support for the industry is an integral priority within the emirate’s drive to become the world’s best city to live and work in.

"The contribution of the sports sector to the national and local economy continues to grow, through attracting investments and creating more jobs for young talents," he added.

His Highness made these remarks as he announced the contribution of the sports sector to Dubai’s economy, which has exceeded AED4 billion annually.

The growth has come as a result of the Dubai community’s notable growing interest to participate in sports activities over the years, and an increase in the number of national and international sporting events being hosted in Dubai. Dubai’s advanced sports infrastructure, that includes dedicated tracks for cycling and running, in addition to the rise in number of sports academies and fitness centres, have also played a key role in the growth of Dubai’s sports sector.

The Dubai Sports Council revealed that around 1.5 million people regularly engage in sports and physical activities in Dubai. Meanwhile, the number of people employed by Dubai’s sports sector has been growing significantly over the years, thanks to an increase in the number of entities operating in the sector as well as Dubai’s hosting of major international championships and events. These events continue to attract thousands of participants, media professionals and visitors from across the world.

Furthermore, Dubai’s favorable legislations, world-class facilities for tourists and visitors and the emirate’s admirable response to the COVID-19 pandemic, have enabled the emirate to firmly place itself as a preferred destination for international sports investors.

Currently, there are more than 20,000 people employed in Dubai’s sports sector. More than 400 sports events, of which 130 are international, are organised in the emirate. The city is also home to more than 400 academies, that offer expert training in all kinds of sports, and more than 100 public and private sports clubs.

There are also five factories that manufacture sports equipment and sportswear in Dubai, and more than 2,500 outlets that sell training equipment and merchandise. The emirate also has over 350 registered companies that organise various sports events and training camps.

Since the beginning of 2021, Dubai has hosted over 70 training camps and friendly matches for international teams in different sports, including swimming, synchronised swimming, modern pentathlon, cycling, tennis, football, badminton, cricket, rugby, golf and more.

Many participants in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, including the Olympic men’s badminton champion, Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, have chosen Dubai as a place where they can prepare for international championships, making use of the exceptional sports training facilities available here.

Several Asian and European football clubs have also had their camps in Dubai in the past eight months, alongside a number of tennis and paddle players, who have regularly used the Emirate to prepare for events.

Dubai has also emerged as a leading holiday destination for sports stars from around the globe, and – enamoured by Dubai’s impressive infrastructure, top-class amenities and high quality of life, and also the newly-introduced long-term residency Golden visa - more than 200 of these sports stars – including tennis ace Roger Federer of Switzerland, Formula One’s two-time champion Spanish driver Fernando Alonso, former Italy striker and manager of the 2020 Euro-winning Azzurris, Roberto Mancini, and a number of other former football players like Nicolas Anelka, and Eric Abidal – now call the Emirate their home.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Tennis Prime Minister World Sports Cycling Badminton Dubai Driver Young Rashid Tokyo Italy Switzerland Denmark Roger Federer Hub Visa 2020 Gold Olympics Media All From Government Industry Best Asia Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Japan's July industrial output falls 1.5 pct on ch ..

Japan's July industrial output falls 1.5 pct on chip shortage, pandemic in Asian ..

11 minutes ago
 Vietnamese airlines to suspend domestic flights' t ..

Vietnamese airlines to suspend domestic flights' ticket sales

11 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.88 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.88 a barrel Monday

23 minutes ago
 Smart lockdown imposed in five localities

Smart lockdown imposed in five localities

14 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 3,128 COVID-19 infections in fully ..

S.Korea reports 3,128 COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated people, 3,455 more ..

14 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.