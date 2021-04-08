UrduPoint.com
Sports Strengthens Ties Between Peoples, Governments: Jordanian Consul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Sports strengthens ties between peoples, governments: Jordanian Consul

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) Munther Abuobead, Consul at the Jordanian Embassy in the UAE, lauded the profound ties between the UAE and Jordan and highlighted the key role of sports in strengthening the ties between their peoples and governments, being a type of "soft diplomacy" capable of overcoming all barriers.

The 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which is currently taking place amidst extraordinary conditions, is achieving distinguished successes, he added, highlighting its safe competitive environment where 2,000 competitors from 80 countries are competing while complying with strict precautionary measures.

Abuobead, who participated in the event as a blue belt in the "Masters Category," said, "It is my first official participation, and I do not care about winning or losing as much as I am keen to be present in this event, to represent my country and raise its flag high. Due to the pandemic, I have not had the opportunity, like many others, to train properly, but I did my best.

I have learnt from this championship, and I personally believe that jiu-jitsu is not just a sport, it is a lifestyle."

"The UAE and Jordan are among the leading Arab countries in the jiu-jitsu world, and the UAE has extensive expertise in this sport, not only locally but also regionally and globally. I have been practising the sport for two years, and I recently acquired a blue belt," he further added.

"I was keen to be here as a competitor and not a consul, so I can be with other Jordanian competitors and support them. I work in the field of traditional diplomacy, but there is also sporting diplomacy that reinforces our cooperation with other countries," he noted.

"Jordan has an honourable record in all martial arts, including Jiu-jitsu, and Jordan prioritises such sports. Our ties with the UAE are profound and based on mutual understanding and cooperation. We are proud of the bilateral ties between the two countries, which will experience further development in the future," Abuobead said in conclusion.

