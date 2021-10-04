UrduPoint.com

‘Spotlight On Rights’ Programme Boosts Publishing Sector With New Grants For 302 Books

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

‘Spotlight on Rights’ programme boosts publishing sector with new grants for 302 books

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has revealed the 302 books will benefit from more than AED2.3 million in grants through its "Spotlight on Rights" programme.

The announcement was made at this year’s Al Ain Book Fair (AABF), which ALC organised under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) from 21st to 30th September, at Zayed Central library.

The latest grants follow those announced at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) in May, to publishing houses for 300 books, including print, audio and electronic versions.

"The continued increase in the number of grants offered reflects the commitment of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to support the publishing sector and assist in the recovery of the publishing industry, especially after the challenges caused by the pandemic," said Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC.

The 2021 edition of "Spotlight on Rights" received 1,042 submissions for grants. The total support value reached AED2,359,727, distributed in three categories of books: AED1,679,920 for 138 printed books; AED230,000 for 41 audiobooks, and AED449,807 for 123 e-books. The values of the printed book grants range from AED9,000 for children’s books to AED15,000 for other categories. The grant value for converting a printed book into an e-book is AED3,700 to AED7,400, and the grant for recording an audiobook is AED5,500 to AED9,000.

"At the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, we believe in supporting the publishing sector with a comprehensive strategy that establishes necessary platforms, promotes engagement, and connects the publisher, the creative community and the audience," said Mouza Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of the ALC.

"This strategy provides publishers with direct incentives and supports them with positive initiatives to help boost production and expedite the sector's full recovery."

Once a grant is approved, the publisher receives the first payment, equal to 60 percent of the total grant value. After that, the publisher receives the second payment, equivalent to 40 percent of the total value, when they submit the first translated book manuscript or a draft of the electronic or audible book. The last date to submit manuscripts or drafts is 1st December, 2021.

Since its launch in 2009, up to 2020, the "Spotlight on Rights" programme has supported 612 books with a total value of AED1,836,000. In 2020, the programme introduced audio and e-book grants to assist the publishing sector's accelerated development worldwide.

Through the programme, the ALC aims to promote respect for intellectual property rights (IPRs) in the Arab world and encourage the exchange of IPRs among Arab and international publishing houses. It also strives to enrich Arabic content by supporting the publishing houses financially and professionally and promoting content translation from and into the Arabic language.

Related Topics

World Exchange Abu Dhabi May September December 2020 From Industry Million Arab

Recent Stories

MDCAT post-exam analysis to ensure transparency: D ..

MDCAT post-exam analysis to ensure transparency: Dr Faisal

21 seconds ago
 Truck loaded with crackers impounded

Truck loaded with crackers impounded

22 seconds ago
 District admin holds Khuli Katcheri to address Chr ..

District admin holds Khuli Katcheri to address Christian community's issues

24 seconds ago
 National Assembly body takes exception to fabricat ..

National Assembly body takes exception to fabricated report on Pakistan's minori ..

5 minutes ago
 DIG chairs meeting to review Rabi-ul-Awal arrangem ..

DIG chairs meeting to review Rabi-ul-Awal arrangements

5 minutes ago
 818.69 acre of forest areas damaged in fire incide ..

818.69 acre of forest areas damaged in fire incidents in one year

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.