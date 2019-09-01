Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation will be showcasing the sport and bringing together the best of regional and international athletes for the Jiu-Jitsu Show, planned as part of the Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, a diverse, seven-day series of events that will culminate in the UFC 242 Mixed Martial Arts event on Saturday, 7th September.

The two-day event will take place on Monday, 2nd September, and Tuesday, 3rd September, at Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, seeing eight local athletes and eight international athletes from Brazil, Montenegro, Morocco, Yemen and Palestine compete in bouts in the lightweight and middleweight categories.

The qualifying fights for both weights will take place on the first day of the tournament, while the finals will take place on the second day of the championship. A special demonstration is scheduled for both days from 15:00 to 16:30.

Regarding the tournament, Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Director of Marketing and Finance, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, UAEJJF, said, "From the point of view of the UAE fighters, it is another good opportunity for our fighters to test themselves against international talent. And from the point of view of the UAE JJF, the Jiu-Jitsu Show presents another great chance to spread the word about the sport among the general public and the international visitors who will be coming to the city for the Abu Dhabi Showdown Week."

Taleb Saleh Al Kurbi, Mohamed Ali Al Suwaidi, Omar Al Fadhli and Khaled Al Shehi will participate from the UAE in the lightweight category, while Mohamad Al Kaabi, Saoud Al Hammadi, Mohamed Al Ameri and Mohamed Al Qubaisi will compete in the middleweight category.