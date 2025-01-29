Spring Festival Gala For Overseas Chinese Set To Air Wednesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) The China Media Group (CMG) Spring Festival Gala for global overseas Chinese is set to air on Wednesday, marking the first day of the Year of the Snake.
Themed Wishes from Across Oceans, the gala will begin at 19:30 on CCTV-4 and will feature three chapters: Common Spring, Homesick Overseas Chinese, and Chinese New Year Celebrations.
Renowned singer Chiang Yu-heng will perform two songs at the event.
The gala will spotlight the shared cultural heritage and aspirations of Chinese people worldwide, presenting compelling stories of overseas Chinese to evoke a sense of unity and nostalgia among audiences at home and abroad.
Yang Qifang, head scriptwriter of the gala, emphasised the inclusive nature of the event. “When arranging the programmes, we focused on the theme of ‘Common Spring’ for people all over the world. Overseas Chinese are in every corner of the globe, and ‘Common Spring’ symbolises celebrating and welcoming the new season together, embodying the festival’s essence,” he noted.
The event will also showcase traditional folk customs and intangible cultural heritage elements in its innovative performances, offering global audiences an immersive experience of China’s rich cultural traditions while fostering a festive spirit.
