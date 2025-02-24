- Home
Spring Valley To Establish Agro-commodity Hub At Jafza, Driving Regional Food Security
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Spring Valley, a home-grown agro-commodity supplier, is investing AED184 million to develop a new distribution hub at Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), supporting regional food security.
Spanning more than 106,000 sq. ft, the facility will feature advanced processing and storage capabilities, including consumer packaging, roasting and grinding operations.
The first phase will be completed within two years, with the hub expected to process more than 65,000 metric tonnes of staple food ingredients -- such as pulses, spices and nuts – generating over AED440 million in annual turnover once fully operational.
Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said, “We are pleased to welcome Spring Valley to Jafza. With 80% of the region’s food supply being imported and global demand set to soar for two billion more people by 2050, ensuring food security is more critical than ever. Dubai plays a vital role as a hub for the UAE’s food trade, handling 75% of the nation’s food and beverage imports. Jafza’s dedicated F&B terminal, advanced logistics network, and vibrant business community continue to drive innovation, and we’re committed to investing in solutions to secure the future of the global food supply.
”
The global agricultural commodity market is projected to grow from $220 billion in 2024 to $277 billion in 2028, driven by rising demand for healthier diets and a growing global population.
Toms Mathew, Executive Director, Spring Valley Food Industries, said, “As a home-grown brand, this new hub in Jafza strengthens our role in regional food security. Our strategic location next to a world-class port ensures efficient logistics, enhancing the UAE’s position as a leading hub for essential food.”
The facility will operate with 100% sustainable and carbon-neutral processing, featuring a solar power plant in line with Dubai’s renewable energy goals. It will also adhere to the highest international food safety standards, with HACCP and BRCGS certifications.
Jafza, a key driver of the UAE’s food trade, continues to see robust growth, hosting over 770 F&B businesses operating within the zone, up 14% year-on-year. In 2023, its F&B sector facilitated trade worth AED23.2 billion, representing 26% of Dubai’s total F&B trade value.
