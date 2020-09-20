SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) The Sharjah Police Science Academy, SPSA, on Sunday announced the launch of Police Science academy Award for Scientific Research in its second edition.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Brigadier General Dr.

Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of the Police Science Academy, and a number of officers and specialists in SPSA’s headquarters.

Major General Al Shamsi said researchers from the UAE and the Arab world are participating in the second edition of the award, to provide scientific research for the benefit of the public.

He added that the winning research will be utilised scientifically in the field of police science, indicating that the nominations will start on Sunday, September 20th, for a period of 6 months for all participants in the award.