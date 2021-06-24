SRC calls for government and private sectors’ cooperation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2021) The Sharjah Social Responsibility Committee (SRC), an affiliate of the National Fund for Social Responsibility, stressed the importance of integrating the efforts of government and private sectors’ initiatives to support development goals, enhance Sharjah and UAE competitiveness, and improve the community capabilities to face various challenges based on national priorities.

The Committee called private sector institutions in Sharjah to adopt social responsibility programmes as an integral part of its strategic plans, objectives, values and institutional initiatives.

The matter was discussed during the second periodic meeting of the committee, which was held by virtual communication technology, headed by Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of Sharjah Social Responsibility Committee, and attended by Nuha Mohammad Safar Al Harmoudi, Director of the National Fund for Social Responsibility; Committee members comprising government and private institutions representatives; Iman Al Hammadi, the Committee’s coordinator; and a number of legal persons from the community.

The meeting discussed a number of proposals and recommendations submitted in the first meeting.

The meeting also discussed mechanisms to apply and implement Committee programmes according to the timeline of each initiative, in order to achieve the Committee’s general objectives of encouraging the business sector to adopt socially adopted practices to achieve a positive economic and social impact, enhancing the presence of the UAE as a global leader in this field.

Al Awadi welcomed the attendees, stressing the role of the Committee in promoting and encouraging social responsibility initiatives and practices in Sharjah, and proposing innovative community solutions and programmes based on the national priority and sustainable development goals.

He pointed out that the Committee is keen to enhance Sharjah’s contributions in the field of social responsibility by supporting the business sector and promoting its positive practices towards a sustainable economy.

He added that the Committee plays an important role in raising awareness on the principles of social responsibility in Sharjah private sector, by launching programmes and initiatives that encourage the business community to adopt the social responsibility culture.

Nuha Mohammed Safar Al Harmoudi indicated that the National Fund for Social Responsibility is the authorised body to set the framework and governance related to sustainability and corporate social responsibility in the UAE, by raising awareness about the concept of social responsibility and developing partnerships between the public and private sectors.

She concluded that the Fund's programmes and initiatives are to support national priority projects and build capacity to prepare social responsibility ambassadors.