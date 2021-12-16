Sri Lankan Minister of Public Security visits Dubai Police General Command

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) The Dubai Police General Command recently received Sarath Weerasekera, Minister of Public Security of Sri Lanka, and the accompanying delegation, within the framework of enhancing cooperation and coordination between both parties and exchanging experiences and information that mutually benefit both bodies.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, welcomed Weerasekera and the accompanying delegation in the presence of Major General Ahmed Muhammad Rafee, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs; Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Dubai Police; Brigadier Mohammed Aqeel Ahli, Deputy Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation; Brigadier Saeed Al Ayali, Deputy Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) for Administration and Control Affairs; Colonel Saeed al-Qamzi, Director of the Wanted Persons Department at Dubai Police, and several Dubai Police senior officers and officials.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri stressed the Dubai Police's keenness to cement cooperation and coordination with its international counterparts and build strategic partnerships in various sectors.

He accompanied the Sri Lanka delegation to the Command and Control Centre, where they were briefed about the latest services and initiatives that enhance security and safety in the emirate, the centre's equipment and latest additions such as the 3D map that covers Dubai, and the patrols dispatching system that ensures swift and efficient response to reports and emergency calls.

At the end of the visit, Weerasekera thanked Lt. Gen. Al Marri for the warm reception, praising the outstanding achievements of the Dubai Police in the security field by utilising the latest technologies.