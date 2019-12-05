Sri Lankan President receives UAE Ambassador in Colombo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of Sri Lanka, received, at the Presidential Palace in Colombo, Ahmed Ali Al Mualla, UAE Ambassador to Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, Al Mualla conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Both sides also discussed ways of enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.