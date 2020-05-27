UrduPoint.com
SRTA: 30th June Last Day To Avail Of Fine Discounts

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 07:45 PM

SRTA: 30th June last day to avail of fine discounts

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2020) Abdul Aziz Al Jarwan, Director of Sharjah Road and Transport Authority, SRTA, has stated that the 50 percent discount on traffic fines, as directed by the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, will end on 30th June, as announced earlier.

Al Jarwan noted that this is in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and as part of his keenness to enhance the living conditions of the people of Sharjah, especially during the current conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director of Transport Activities Department at SRTA, noted that the fine reduction initiative, launched by the SEC, includes fines for violations committed before 31st March, 2020, and for three months starting 1st April, 2020.

These violations include the unlicenced operation, which is AED5,000 for the first instance and AED10,000 for any reoccurrence, he added.

Al Nuaimi reminded people who want to avail of the reductions to pay their fines via the authority’s website, www.srta.gov.ae, before the deadline.

