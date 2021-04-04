UrduPoint.com
SRTA Completes 93% Of Al Dhaid Road Project With AED85mn

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 08:30 PM

SRTA completes 93% of Al Dhaid Road project with AED85mn

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) In line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,aimed at upgrading the road system in all cities and regions of Sharjah, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has completed 93 percent of the Al Dhaid Road development project from the fifth interchange to the seventh interchange, at a cost A total of AED 85 million, and it was opened in a phased manner to traffic, through 4 lanes heading to the city of Al Dhaid.

Eng. Yousef Saleh Al Suwaiji, Chairman of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), confirmed that the completion of 93% of development of Al Dhaid Road from the fifth intersection to the seventh interchange, with a total cost of 85 million Dirhams.

He stated that this is an embodiment of the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah, to upgrade the road network throughout the Emirate. Along with keeping pace with the latest global technologies, in a way that guarantees ease of movement and mobility for road users, and in line with the great development witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah in terms of infrastructure, appreciating the interest of H.H. for all projects implemented by SRTA in various regions of the Emirate.

He added that SRTA is keen to implement new and future projects, under the directives of the Sharjah government, in accordance with the highest international standards and specifications, in order to accommodate the increasing traffic movement in the streets, and in line with the great urban and economic boom in the Emirate.

