Open Menu

SRTA Provides Sustainable Transport Solutions

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2023) The Emirate of Sharjah has stepped up efforts to expand the scope of its sustainable sectors especially public transport by providing fully electric vehicles and buses to meet the needs of passengers as part of a positive and effective contribution to sustainability without harming the environment.
As part of its efforts to provide sustainable mobility solutions and provide environmentally friendly means of transportation to residents in the emirate, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has launched 10 fully electric vehicles, in addition to two electric buses with a capacity of 27 passengers.

The SRTA began its green transition by introducing a fleet of modern and environmentally friendly taxis, which are being constantly modernised and upgraded. The authority currently owns more than 750 hybrid vehicles that run on electricity and fuel to save the environment.

The emirate encourages all members of society to benefit from its massive fleet of public transport buses and electric taxis that operate around the clock and meet the needs of residents in various areas of the emirate.

Related Topics

Electricity Sharjah Vehicles All From

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates an ..

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with S ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with Serbian Business Council&#039;s ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible C ..

Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

2 hours ago
 ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee c ..

‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee concludes review of 2023 submis ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

2 hours ago

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

3 hours ago
Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

3 hours ago
 DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real esta ..

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real estate transactions in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame ..

Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

4 hours ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

4 hours ago
 Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Mal ..

Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Malaysia amid Asia expansion

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East