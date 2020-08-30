UrduPoint.com
SRTI Park, AUC Sign MoU To Support Entrepreneurship In MENA

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 06:15 PM

SRTI Park, AUC sign MoU to support entrepreneurship in MENA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) The American University in Cairo, AUC, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, SRTI Park, to support entrepreneurship and strengthen the startup ecosystem in the MENA region. Through knowledge sharing, the MoU will provide guidance and support to startups in the Egyptian and Emirati markets.

"This collaboration marks a great step for startups in the Egyptian and Emirati ecosystems. We are facilitating knowledge sharing, extending market insights and resources beyond local boundaries, and expanding our offerings to create regional impact," said Ayman Ismail, the Abdul Latif Jameel Endowed Chair of Entrepreneurship and associate professor at AUC school of business and the founding director of the AUC Venture Lab.

Ismail added that through regional and international partnerships, AUC Venture Lab is committed to the growth of the region's entrepreneurial capacity from two of MENA’s biggest startup ecosystems.

"Cooperation will also include joint hackathons, knowledge sessions, and various startup exchange opportunities," he noted.

Hussein Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, said, "The signing of this MoU with AUC is an important step towards further cooperation in joint research and development between Sharjah and Cairo. This partnership reflects the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah."

Al Mahmoudi also highlighted the need for cooperation with the academic and research institutions in the region to attract investment to the Emirate of Sharjah's innovation sector.

