SRTI Park-based Company Produces 3D-printed Face Masks To Combat Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) A 3D printing company located at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) has ramped up production of 3D-printed face masks, including manufacturing face shields that provide wider 180-degree protection of the face against coronavirus, COVID-19.

Immensa Technology Labs, an engineering company based at SRTI Park that usually focuses on spare parts for the oil and gas industry and 3D printing components, has succeeded in developing, designing and producing a variety of face masks that can be used to prevent COVID-19 infection.

"Since February, Immensa has collaborated with various organisations in Europe to produce very effective PPEs (personal protective equipment) that is in short supply globally. One particular effective PPE is 3D-printed face shield, connected to a headband. The face shield or visor is made from a special polymer that repels viruses and bacteria," said Fahmi Al-Shawwa, CEO and founder at Immensa Technology Labs.

"By March, Immensa has been producing over 5,000 face shields a week and currently Immensa has ramped up production of face shields to over 25,000 a week, supplying to numerous public and private entities across the UAE," added Al-Shawwa.

Immensa is also developing and 3D printing connectors for ventilators and other items facing shortages as well as spare parts for non-medical machinery that are hard to source due to disruption in supply chain.

Hussain Mohammed Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, said innovation, more than ever, plays a key role in combating the global coronavirus pandemic.

He said, Immensa has successfully innovated its line of business to step up in supporting doctors, nurses and first responders, who are exposed to the virus.

Al Mahmoudi, said this reflects the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in investing in the creative sector in the emirate, and his keenness to support and embrace the institutions and centres of research and development from various parts of the world.

"The strategy adopted at SRTI Park has encouraged many companies at various local, regional and international levels to enter into partnerships with the complex. In such difficult crises, the true value of such strategies and visions appears," he said.

Al Mahmoudi also pointed out SRTI Park has earlier announced the development of innovative and sustainable methods of agricultural production ensure food self-reliance in the midst of the global health crisis.

"A team of botanists, agriculturists and engineers from Merlin International has created a 150-square internal farm that can produce one tonne of organic fruits and vegetables monthly, an ideal way to produce sustainable food in the time of coronavirus," he further explained.

More Stories From Middle East

