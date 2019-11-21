SRTI Park, BASMA Group sign MoU to establish institute for transformational development, knowledge transfer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, SRTI Park, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Transformational Development Company, IKE MEA, and Basma Enterprises, part of the Sharjah-based Basma Group, to cooperate over disruptive innovation.

Together, they will establish a state-of-the-art-institute that will be the first of its kind in the middle East region to focus on transformational development by using disruptive technologies, and immersive learning techniques, including Augmented and Virtual Reality.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Basma Group, and Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, and Professor Loren Roosendaal, Founder of the Transformational Development Company. The three parties will work together to establish the institute and expand its capabilities to serve the developmental needs of the workforce of the UAE, with capabilities focused on sectors such as aviation, military and transport.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said, "This joint collaboration stems from the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote sustainable development through advanced education systems and immersive learning technologies, ensuring evolving knowledge transfer in the emirate of Sharjah in particular and the UAE in general, in a manner that optimises the performance and enhances the skills of the largest possible segments of Emiratis in the public and private sectors.

Al Mahmoudi said, "The signing of this MoU is a great step forward in bringing in expertise and technology that will help the residents of the SRTI Park and the people of the UAE succeed in a rapidly changing world where up-to-date skills and knowledge are the keys to success."

The Institute of Transformational Development will feature a Virtual Training Centre, including a Virtual/Augmented Reality room and a Virtual Reality Classroom, as well as next-generation data visualisation and planning facilities. In addition to providing these facilities to government, education and business customers, the institute will play a central role in the development and roll-out of large-scale corporate, educational and government training and development programmes across the Middle East.