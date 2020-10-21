SRTI Park develops pilot programme to accelerate AI Readiness transformation of Sharjah government entities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, SRTI Park, is collaborating with Sharjah’s Department of Government Relations, DGR, in developing a pilot programme to enable the accelerated Artificial Intelligence, AI, readiness of the all government entities in Sharjah.

The initiative involves at least 15 Sharjah-based government entities, SRTI Park has partnered with AI Directions in developing the AI Readiness pilot programme.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of DGR and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Digital Transformation of Sharjah, said, "The ambitious and strategic future-focused approach of accelerating digital transformation efforts across Sharjah’s entities is in line with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in recognising the integral role of advanced sciences and knowledge in the inclusive development process."

He underlined, "These powerful, cost-effective tools transform organisations, stimulate innovation, redefine the traditional industry sectors, and impact the way we live and work. Adoption of emerging technologies has a positive multiplier effect on society and the national economy and reinforces the strengths of Sharjah’s cultural and scientific spheres."

Al Qasimi also lauded the efforts of the SRTIP and UAE-based AI Directions in supporting the digital transformation of Sharjah by assisting and motivating companies to harness the potential of AI and modern technologies in the management of their operations and in improving the way people, businesses and governments interact.

"The survey, carried out by the two parties (SRTI Park and AI Directions) and sent to 15 participating government entities will offer a clear direction on the digital strategy ideal for each organisation. It will also enable them to identify challenges, recognise opportunities, and provide solutions to bolster their performance and services, in addition to setting out the future course of action," he added.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, highlighted the importance of AI Readiness as it will lead to the successful delivery of government services.

"This (AI Readiness) forward-thinking programme will enable all participating institutions to develop an in-depth assessment of their departments in accelerating innovation and prepare a draft strategy towards the implementation of Artificial Intelligence and more efficient delivery of government services," he underlined.

The AI Readiness programme measures the degree of transformation in an organisation, including its business processes and services, technology the organisation uses; digital culture of the organisation; the strategic posture for digital transformation; and customer feedback, Al Mahmoudi stated.

"Every government entity must understand their data and elevate the degree of data governance in their organisation. Understanding how data is used will help each entity in improving their business processes and ensure more efficient delivery of services," he added.