SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) has signed a partnership agreement with the Irish Development Agency during the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SRTI Park, and Hussein Al Mahmoudi, the Park's CEO, along with Marina Donohoe, Head of Research and Innovation at the Irish Development Agency.

This agreement, also attended by Dr. Asma Mahmoud Fikri, Director of Government and Institutional Partnerships at the Park, opens avenues for cooperation in advanced manufacturing, sustainability, and emerging technologies, enabling companies to access markets more effectively amid the significant growth in trade between the UAE and Ireland.

Al Mahmoudi described this partnership as a qualitative step to enhance commercial and research relations between the UAE and Ireland, stating that the SRTI Park serves as a global hub attracting innovators across various fields.

He added that Ireland's expertise in advanced manufacturing, clean technologies, and precision engineering significantly contributes to the ecosystem.

For her part, Donohoe noted that this agreement marks a key milestone in strengthening strategic partnerships between Ireland and Gulf countries, highlighting that Sharjah is an ideal destination for Irish companies in advanced manufacturing and precision engineering, opening new horizons for research, development, and industrial collaboration between the two countries.

Dr. Fikri confirmed that the agreement culminates a year of collaboration between the Park and the Irish Development Agency, mentioning organised visits by trade delegations and exchanges of expertise between both sides.

Through this agreement, both parties aim to achieve strategic goals, including providing joint commercial and investment opportunities, enabling companies to expand in the Sharjah and Ireland markets, and launching training programmes to help businesses adapt to different business environments.

