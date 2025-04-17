- Home
- Middle East
- SRTI Park hosts ‘Future Innovators’ event showcasing Italy's excellence in creative industries
SRTI Park Hosts ‘Future Innovators’ Event Showcasing Italy's Excellence In Creative Industries
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 11:15 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) hosted the Future Innovators event, where Italy presented insights into the excellence of its companies in the fields of creative industries and artificial intelligence.
Speakers addressed several key topics that are driving Italian entrepreneurs and boosting the bilateral trade, including creative industries, artificial intelligence, innovation, sustainability, fashion and design.
The event is part of “A Journey through Made in Italy,” a week-long initiative taking place from 14th to 17th April across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The programme was promoted by Italiacamp in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE, the Consulate General of Italy in Dubai, and the Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi. It was supported by Challenge Network and Triumph MENA, part of Triumph Group International Benefit Corporation, to celebrate Italian excellence not only in manufacturing, fashion and cuisine, but also in research, art, creativity, enterprise and craftsmanship.
In his welcome address, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, praised the high standards of Italian companies in the fields of innovation and creative industries. He highlighted SRTI Park's role in providing a dynamic environment for entrepreneurs and startups seeking to expand into new markets across the middle East, and outlined current innovations under development at the region’s growing tech hub.
Edoardo Napoli, Consul General of Italy in Dubai, underscored the robust trade ties between Italy and the UAE and commended SRTI Park’s role in supporting international companies to develop world-class products through advanced technologies.
Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner of Italy to the UAE at the Italian Trade Agency in Dubai, explained how the agency’s promotional platforms and bespoke services for innovative SMEs and startups continue to elevate the appeal of Made in Italy excellence. He emphasised the alignment between Italian research-driven solutions and the UAE’s focus on advanced technologies across various sectors.
Soldani also showcased examples of Italian innovation in advanced manufacturing, water and waste management, supercapacitors, and AI applications in healthcare.
Nicola Bettio, Director of Innovation and Research Ecosystem at SRTI Park, delivered a keynote address titled Crossing the Chasm, which explored the importance of fostering cooperation between industry, government and academia to create innovations with long-term economic impact.
In another keynote, Professor Agostino La Bella, Full Professor at the University of Rome Tor Vergata and Co-Founder of RTBH.ai, addressed the topic Hype to Impact: Strategic Pathways for the Next AI Wave.
Panel discussions and sessions throughout the event explored a range of themes, including: Innovation and Sustainability Across Industries; Future of Creative Industries: Innovation, AI and Emerging Trends; Role of education in Driving Innovation in Fashion, Design and the Creative Industries; Gaming and Interactive Media – Future of Creative Industries; AI in the Land of Creativity: AI’s Journey Through the Infinite Horizons of Creativity; and AI for the New Era of Profiling and Brand Enhancement.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day
Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit
HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans
More Stories From Middle East
-
SRTI Park hosts ‘Future Innovators’ event showcasing Italy's excellence in creative industries1 minute ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day16 minutes ago
-
Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged1 hour ago
-
Historical artefacts of XVI-XVIII centuries found in Moscow9 hours ago
-
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati women artisans9 hours ago
-
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week10 hours ago
-
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai10 hours ago
-
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip10 hours ago
-
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit10 hours ago
-
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis centre in N'Djamena11 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans11 hours ago
-
Temporary tariff pause mitigates trade contraction, but strong downside risks persist: WTO12 hours ago