SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) hosted the Future Innovators event, where Italy presented insights into the excellence of its companies in the fields of creative industries and artificial intelligence.

Speakers addressed several key topics that are driving Italian entrepreneurs and boosting the bilateral trade, including creative industries, artificial intelligence, innovation, sustainability, fashion and design.

The event is part of “A Journey through Made in Italy,” a week-long initiative taking place from 14th to 17th April across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The programme was promoted by Italiacamp in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE, the Consulate General of Italy in Dubai, and the Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi. It was supported by Challenge Network and Triumph MENA, part of Triumph Group International Benefit Corporation, to celebrate Italian excellence not only in manufacturing, fashion and cuisine, but also in research, art, creativity, enterprise and craftsmanship.

In his welcome address, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, praised the high standards of Italian companies in the fields of innovation and creative industries. He highlighted SRTI Park's role in providing a dynamic environment for entrepreneurs and startups seeking to expand into new markets across the middle East, and outlined current innovations under development at the region’s growing tech hub.

Edoardo Napoli, Consul General of Italy in Dubai, underscored the robust trade ties between Italy and the UAE and commended SRTI Park’s role in supporting international companies to develop world-class products through advanced technologies.

Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner of Italy to the UAE at the Italian Trade Agency in Dubai, explained how the agency’s promotional platforms and bespoke services for innovative SMEs and startups continue to elevate the appeal of Made in Italy excellence. He emphasised the alignment between Italian research-driven solutions and the UAE’s focus on advanced technologies across various sectors.

Soldani also showcased examples of Italian innovation in advanced manufacturing, water and waste management, supercapacitors, and AI applications in healthcare.

Nicola Bettio, Director of Innovation and Research Ecosystem at SRTI Park, delivered a keynote address titled Crossing the Chasm, which explored the importance of fostering cooperation between industry, government and academia to create innovations with long-term economic impact.

In another keynote, Professor Agostino La Bella, Full Professor at the University of Rome Tor Vergata and Co-Founder of RTBH.ai, addressed the topic Hype to Impact: Strategic Pathways for the Next AI Wave.

Panel discussions and sessions throughout the event explored a range of themes, including: Innovation and Sustainability Across Industries; Future of Creative Industries: Innovation, AI and Emerging Trends; Role of education in Driving Innovation in Fashion, Design and the Creative Industries; Gaming and Interactive Media – Future of Creative Industries; AI in the Land of Creativity: AI’s Journey Through the Infinite Horizons of Creativity; and AI for the New Era of Profiling and Brand Enhancement.