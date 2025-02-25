SRTI Park, Italian Institutions sign pact to attract investments

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) As part of the state visit by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Italian Republic, and within the UAE-Italy Business Forum attended by His Highness and Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) signed memorandums of understanding with three leading Italian institutions.

The agreements aim to attract a significant number of Italian startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to SRTI Park over the next three years and enhance joint investments in technology and innovation.

The MoUs were signed between SRTI Park and Kilometro Rosso, one of Europe’s leading scientific and technological hubs; Italiacamp, an organisation focused on creating economic and social value for Italy; and Andersen Italy, the Italian branch of Andersen Global, an international tax, legal, and financial advisory firm.

Under the agreements, around 100 Italian companies will establish operations at SRTI Park by 2028. These will include innovative tech startups, SMEs, and small corporations in sectors such as medical devices, AI-assisted diagnostics, robotics, autonomous driving, space, water treatment and desalination, new materials, and architecture and interior design.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, said, “These agreements with leading Italian institutions represent a pivotal moment for SRTI Park as we expand across Europe. Italy has a vibrant startup ecosystem backed by strong venture capital investment in fields central to our science park’s activities. We are delighted to welcome Italian tech companies to launch operations at SRTI Park, giving them access to the middle East market. Our ecosystem offers attractive facilities and incentives for innovation-driven ventures.”

A key pillar of each agreement is collaboration in R&D activities through the American University of Sharjah and the University of Sharjah, as well as business partnerships with SRTI Park’s industry and government stakeholders.

Nicola Bettio, Director of Innovation and Research Ecosystem at SRTI Park, commented, “This agreement marks a significant milestone in fostering synergy between Italian tech startups, technology organisations, and SRTI Park. The four organisations are committed to leveraging innovation, research, and deep-tech collaboration to create lasting impact in Italy and the UAE.”

Kilometro Rosso, one of Europe’s top science parks, operates across eight technology clusters and 33 laboratories, with a legacy of over 900 patents, 2,000 publications, and €750 million in R&D projects supported by €180 million in acquired funding.

The MoU, signed by Salvatore Majorana, CEO of Kilometro Rosso, includes collaboration on 10 research projects by 2028 and support for 20 startups in advanced prototyping, mechatronics and robotics, new materials, and health sciences.

Majorana said, “Developing cross-border collaboration is the essence of science parks, and we are proud to reinforce our partnership with SRTI Park.

This agreement provides an extended platform for our startups to test products and explore the UAE market. We are grateful to the International Association of Science Parks for facilitating this opportunity.”

Italiacamp promotes projects with high social and economic impact for Italy, supporting international growth for Italian companies in key markets. Italiacamp EMEA manages the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy, a 2,000 sqm space in the Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone, which hosts over 150 startups and SMEs.

With SIMEST (Gruppo CDP) investing in Italiacamp EMEA in 2024, the organisation aims to attract more than 50 mature Italian tech startups and SMEs to Sharjah by 2028 in healthcare, advanced manufacturing, mobility, sustainability, and creative industries.

The MoU was signed by Fabrizio Sammarco, CEO of Italiacamp, and Leo Cisotta, General Manager of Italiacamp EMEA.

Sammarco said, “This partnership strengthens our commitment to fostering international growth for Italian businesses. Italiacamp was founded to connect innovation, institutions, and enterprises, and we are turning that vision into tangible value for Italy by bringing our ecosystem’s talent to new markets.”

Cisotta added, “The agreement marks a crucial step in Italiacamp EMEA’s mission to support the internationalisation of Italian startups and SMEs. By fostering collaboration between Italian and UAE innovation ecosystems, we aim to create a bridge for cutting-edge technologies, research, and business opportunities.”

Andersen Italy, the Italian member of Andersen Global, has committed to bringing 30 SMEs to Sharjah by 2027 in sectors including waste management, food security, space, robotics and automation, traffic management, logistics, AI diagnostics, patient journey solutions, and mental health.

Andrea De Vecchi, CEO of Andersen Italy, who signed the MoU, said, “Italian inventiveness is globally recognised, and our startups need the right environment to develop and expand. The partnership between Italian businesses and the UAE is a strong example of innovation and economic cooperation. With significant bilateral trade between the two nations, this collaboration with SRTI Park will strengthen business networks, improve funding access, and support entrepreneurial growth.”

The partnerships align with the rapidly expanding trade ties between Italy and the UAE. In 2024, bilateral trade reached €4.8 billion in the first six months, marking a 26 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Italy has emerged as a key global player in innovation and tech startups. As of 2023, the country had over 14,000 active startups, significantly contributing to economic growth and employment. In 2023 alone, Italian startups secured €2.1 billion in funding. The public sector has actively supported innovation through initiatives led by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which has backed numerous venture capital and private equity funds to indirectly support over 40,000 innovative startups and SMEs.