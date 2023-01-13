SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industries to develop smart factories

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2023) The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), one of the region’s vibrant technology parks, showcased an array of technologies targeted at the manufacturing sector at the 18th SteelFab Exhibition, which concluded today at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The SRTIP pavilion saw a strong turnout of industrialists, investors and entrepreneurs who showed a keen interest in advanced solutions in the metal industry and were briefed on integrated technological systems that are disrupting traditional methods, through innovations like 3D printing and additive manufacturing, which are among the focused areas at SRTIP.

SRTIP teams were on hand to explain the integrated work system for smart industries that is being developed in collaboration with international companies as part of the goal to accelerate the fourth industrial revolution that integrates Digital technologies in industry in a number of fields, through the use of advanced robots, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, self-driving vehicles

A team from the Sharjah Open Innovation Laboratory (SOILAB), one of the key units of SRTP, highlighted its role as an incubator for emerging and innovative companies to manufacture prototypes, while the middle East Center for Additive Manufacturing team explained how it is supporting the UAE’s goal of becoming a global hub for 3D printing.

The visitors were introduced to SRTIP’s mission to be one of the largest and most advanced 3D printing technology platforms in the region, by collaborating with major international specialized companies, such as General Electric, to establish a unit specialized in additive manufacturing. Other companies in this field included 3DTIV Tech, a division of Modest Company Group, which has been providing a range of products and services to companies in the MENA region, including clients in the oil, gas and construction industry.

The SRTIP team also highlighted the innovations of its partners and technical developers, led by Marcys Robotics, the regional factory for robots and developer of automation solutions and technologies and artificial intelligence systems.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP, said, “As Sharjah is considered an incubator of the largest number of industries in the UAE, it was important to develop advanced technical systems to support this vital sector and prepare for smart transformation. SRTIP is fulfilling that role by providing a platform for experimenting and technology implementation, and serving as a hub for global developers and researchers to support the industrial sector and move it into future technologies. Our participation in SteelFab allowed us to interact face to face with industry players and explain our role.”