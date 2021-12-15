SRTI Park, SIAA, Huawei launch Promising Generations Initiative

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) Sharjah International Airport Authority (SIAA), Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI Park), and Huawei have agreed to cooperate in establishing a joint research that aims to develop innovative methodological solutions, take advantage of the full capabilities in the field of technology to innovative services and solution for the future Aviation challenges as envisioned by SAA.

The new solution will provide a rapid response to meet and overcome the challenges that may limit the progress of various types of operational activities in SAA; and whereas, the parties have agreed to launch the Promising Generations Initiative, to develop future solutions throw the university students participation to develop innovative solutions to deal with the operational challenges of Sharjah International Airport.

This came through MOU signed at the headquarters of the Sharjah Innovation Park by: Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, in the presence of Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of SAA, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Innovation Park, and Stephen Yee, President of the middle East and Africa for Huawei.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, "The signing of this memorandum comes in fulfillment of the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance the emirate’s position as a destination for creativity and innovation. It is aimed at providing an opportunity for university students to contribute in creating the future of Sharjah by presenting inspiring ideas that contribute to an integrated smart environment. It supports the Authority’s continued investment in solutions to keep pace with rapid changes, and to attract the latest systems and technologies aimed at increasing passenger satisfaction, thus enhancing Sharjah Airport’s leading position in the region and the world.

On this occasion, Hussain Al Mahmoudi expressed his happiness to work closely with Sharjah International Airport Authority and Huawei and said, this cooperation translates the Park’s vision and strategy by introducing all kinds of future technologies, and its quest to develop local human cadres in cooperation with Huawei, through developed training programs with a focus on the Fifth Generation technology (5G) is a milestone towards the pursuit of major aims such as a smart city, the internet of things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and their applications. Read how the UAE is preparing to transform into a fully smart lifestyle in which machines and devices communicate to serve mankind.

"We believe in open collaboration for shared success. This is especially true in the ICT industry, where open collaboration and innovation across the entire value chain are crucial to building greater resilience and promoting sustainable development for both businesses and society. People are the heart and soul of innovation and technology will continue to be an opportunity to extend human possibilities," said Jiawei Liu, CEO of Huawei UAE.

"Based on the best global standards and practices in addition to investing in the right platforms for joint innovations, Huawei is committed to talent development and encouraging a new generation of ICT experts who will enable the UAE to realise its ambitions of becoming a digitalised country empowered by connectivity and with a vibrant digital economy. We are proud to support Sharjah International Airport Authority and Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park in the Promising Generations Initiative targeted at developing an innovation ecosystem," Liu continued.