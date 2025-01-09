Open Menu

SRTI Park To Host ICPM 2025 From January 21-23

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 04:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) will host the 13th International Conference on Pharmacy and Medicine (ICPM 2025) from 21st to 23rd January 2025, under the theme "Building a Culture of Innovation and Technology in Healthcare."

The event will bring together experts and professionals from medicine, pharmacy, and healthcare, and will be complemented by a specialised exhibition focused on latest innovations and new products.

The conference, one of the region's leading healthcare events, seeks to foster innovation and creativity among healthcare providers, academics, and professionals. It will highlight the latest advancements in medical and pharmaceutical technologies while opening new avenues for international collaboration and investment in this vital sector.

This year’s event will witness extensive participation from high-profile dignitaries, decision-makers, academics, researchers, and representatives from leading global and local companies specialising in healthcare technologies and pharmaceutical industries.

A companion exhibition will showcase the latest medical, pharmacy, and biotechnology innovations and products.

The conference agenda includes a series of scientific lectures and specialised workshops delivered by international experts.

Interactive panel discussions and B2B meetings will also take place, offering opportunities for meaningful collaboration and strategic partnerships between companies and investors.

