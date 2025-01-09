SRTI Park To Host ICPM 2025 From January 21-23
Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 04:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) will host the 13th International Conference on Pharmacy and Medicine (ICPM 2025) from 21st to 23rd January 2025, under the theme "Building a Culture of Innovation and Technology in Healthcare."
The event will bring together experts and professionals from medicine, pharmacy, and healthcare, and will be complemented by a specialised exhibition focused on latest innovations and new products.
The conference, one of the region's leading healthcare events, seeks to foster innovation and creativity among healthcare providers, academics, and professionals. It will highlight the latest advancements in medical and pharmaceutical technologies while opening new avenues for international collaboration and investment in this vital sector.
This year’s event will witness extensive participation from high-profile dignitaries, decision-makers, academics, researchers, and representatives from leading global and local companies specialising in healthcare technologies and pharmaceutical industries.
A companion exhibition will showcase the latest medical, pharmacy, and biotechnology innovations and products.
The conference agenda includes a series of scientific lectures and specialised workshops delivered by international experts.
Interactive panel discussions and B2B meetings will also take place, offering opportunities for meaningful collaboration and strategic partnerships between companies and investors.
Recent Stories
Outgoing US Envoy Blome meets Mohsin Naqvi
SRTI Park to host ICPM 2025 from January 21-23
Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity prices: Energy Minister
Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid anger of Arab nations
PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket tournaments
Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024
Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4% in November 2024
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Assistant Attorney General at Fed ..
NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract for Taiwan subsea gas pipeline p ..
UAE advances tech cooperation with US partners at CES 2025
Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolment growth in 2024-25 academic ..
74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF
More Stories From Middle East
-
SRTI Park to host ICPM 2025 from January 21-232 minutes ago
-
Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 202432 minutes ago
-
Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4% in November 20241 hour ago
-
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Assistant Attorney General at Federal Public Prosecut ..2 hours ago
-
NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract for Taiwan subsea gas pipeline project2 hours ago
-
UAE advances tech cooperation with US partners at CES 20252 hours ago
-
Indian renewable energy agency to launch two subsidiaries3 hours ago
-
Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolment growth in 2024-25 academic year3 hours ago
-
74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF3 hours ago
-
EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 20244 hours ago
-
Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month4 hours ago
-
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Zarraf Solar Photovoltaic Project4 hours ago