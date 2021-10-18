SRTI Park to organise Innovation Technology Transfer Summit

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) With the countdown to the launch of the second edition of the MENA Innovation Technology Transfer Summit (MITT), to be held on the 27th October, organizer Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) said it is completing preparations for the largest technology transfer event for the region, which brings together global investors, government and private sector representatives, experts, businessmen, academics and other stakeholders, for an immersive experience in knowledge exchanges, business presentations and networking.

This global summit consolidates the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in strengthening Sharjah’s position as a global capital for scientific research and knowledge.

Those at the summit will discuss the patterns of technology transfers in the MENA region, its opportunities and challenges, how to achieve set goals, and how it can contribute to the region's economic growth and long-term stability.

This summit will serve as a link between Sharjah and a number of major cities around the world during a full day of discussions on the best ways to shape the future of innovation and strengthen the foundations of sustainability, with the participation of a large number of international investors, government representatives, representatives of the private sector, in addition to a number of experts, entrepreneurs and academics.

In the areas of technology and innovation, the sessions will also discuss many topics that have been identified on the summit’s agenda, as the middle East Summit on Innovation and Technology Transfer has a rich program and substantive discussion sessions, The panel of experts will discuss the patterns of technology transfers in the MENA Region, its opportunities, challenges, how to achieve the allocated goals and how the transfers can contribute to the region’s economic growth and long-term stability.

Among the most prominent speakers at the summit were Dr. Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Stan Chen, CEO and Co-Founder at RecycleGO.

Hussain Mohamed Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, said:''"Our aim is also to contribute to the innovation and creation of new business opportunities, projects and technologies. We look forward to applying its outputs on the ground to support the position of the Emirate of Sharjah and the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Complex as a prominent platform for innovation, reflecting the rational trends of the government in the country."

He added that the Middle East has become the world's fastest growing market for business and technology transformation.