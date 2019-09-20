SRTI Park welcomes delegation of Polish businesswomen

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2019) The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, SRTI Park, has received a delegation of Polish businesswomen representing various sectors including technology and smart industries.

The visit is aimed at exploring business opportunities and services offered by the Park to investors and ways to enhance economic cooperation between SRTI Park and the Polish business community.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, expressed his delight at the visit, stressing the Park’s commitment to support the women in setting up their business and to provide all possible facilities.

He said that one of the key strategic drivers of the Park is to empower women in research and technology, which translates into the UAE's leading role in the economic empowerment of women.

He pointed out that the business environment in the Emirate of Sharjah is distinctive and stimulating for businesswomen and their investments because of the international potential and great competitive advantages.

Al Mahmoudi said that the Park’s approach towards further developing investment incentives, applying international best practices and the latest innovative technologies and providing an integrated infrastructure will attract more European research and innovative projects, encouraging investors and organisations to expand in the region through SRTI Park.

The Polish delegation toured several existing research projects at the Park. The group was asked to take advantage of the park's easy access to vital and logistical facilities in the emirate and the UAE.

SRTI Park attracts several leading international companies and centres operating in various research sectors.

Bilateral relations between the UAE and Poland have witnessed a remarkable development in recent years, which has greatly enhanced the deepening of cooperation between the two countries. There are joint agreements to encourage and protect investments between the two countries. This visit reflects the growing relationship between the UAE and Poland.