SRTI Park welcomes entry of i-kWh in local market providing cleaner, cheaper energy to rural areas

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, SRTI Park, has announced the entry of i-kWh in the local market providing clean energy hybrid power systems at zero upfront cost to end-consumers.

By providing financing, i-kWh will support local utilities to clean their energy mix and provide a lower cost of energy to end-users.

SRTI Park CEO Hussain Al Mahmoudi said, "i-kWh, has proven itself as a trusted partner to the global clean energy industry."

The company, which operates out of SRTI Park, has a team of engineers with expertise in all forms of power generation and energy storage placing the company in an exceptional position to target the growing hybrid power market. I-kWh is also providing intelligent energy solutions and consultancy to developers and EPC contractors that are looking to diversify their services but do not necessarily have the resource or capability.

Explaining why i-kWh opted SRTI Park as its base in the UAE, Aaron Astley, Managing Director of i-kWh, said, "SRTI Park was a no-brainer for our company formation. When I first met with the team, they were forward-thinking, they were accommodating and keen on accomplishing great things, not just as a free-zone, but fostering start-ups through their ecosystem."

"One thing I loved when I was introduced to SRTI Park was its synergy with the neighbouring University City and the huge amount of support from H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah," he added.

"I believe, that no other free-zone would be able to support what I was looking to achieve during company incorporation. The team was exceptionally supportive and were able to help me achieve setting up the business in less than a day during a 24-hour lockdown," Astley further explained.

Astley said, "Our target market, for now, is Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. We will support local utilities to clean their energy mix and provide a lower cost of energy to end clients. By 2021, we will look to explore the GCC region through strategic partnerships."

Astley also explained how i-kWh will set-up electricity to areas that have no electrical infrastructure on a build, own, operate and transfer basis.

He said, "A lot of the areas are not connected to the national grid. Often grid connectivity can be expensive and consumers have found themselves reliant on diesel generators. We approach clients in these situations and offer them energy savings at no-upfront cost."

"We will pay for the client to have cheaper electricity, and in turn, they will pay us out of their energy savings. Often this saving can be as much as 50 percent, especially as you move into more rural areas where the cost of transporting the fuel plays a large factor," he added.

Al Mahmoudi added, "We are pleased to welcome i-kWh to SRTI Park. This is proof that Sharjah’s international scientific position represented by the Park is pivotal in supporting, encouraging and developing the innovation culture in the region."