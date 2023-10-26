SRTIP, AUS, SIAT forge trilateral innovation partnership

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2023) Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), American University of Sharjah (AUS), and the Chinese academy of Sciences’ Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT), have come together to enhance trilateral collaboration and foster exchange in the realms of research, academia, technology and innovation, with the inking of two strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) – one between SRTIP and SIAT, and the other between AUS and SIAT.

The MoUs were signed during the SIAT delegation’s visit to SRTIP. The agreements were signed in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SRTIP and President of AUS; Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO, SRTIP; Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS; Professor Hairong Zheng, Executive President, SIAT; and officials from the three institutions.

Prior to the signing ceremonies, the SIAT delegation visited AUS and met with Dr. Laursen and Dr. Mohamed El Tarhuni, Interim Provst and Chief Academic Officer at AUS. The delegation later explored potential collaboration avenues with the AUS College of Engineering (CEN) represented by Dean Dr. Fadi Aloul, Associate Dean Dr. Lotfi Romdhan, and Professor and Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering Dr. Imran Zualkernan.

The delegation later toured SRTIP led by Mr. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP, who highlighted key areas of the park, including Sharjah Open Innovation Lab “Soilab”, a critical resource for research and development projects.

The visit ended with a pivotal meeting with Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, which set the stage for the signing ceremonies.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Today, we celebrate the convergence of two worlds of innovation. The cultivation of collaborative relationships between like-minded institutions is the cornerstone of the work we are undertaking at AUS and SRTIP, and I am delighted that with the signing of these two significant agreements with SIAT, our common vision for a future driven by technology, innovation and top academic research will be comprehensively supported by both parties.

Through this partnership, we aim to harness the collective strength of our institutions, ultimately inspiring our students and entrepreneurs to lead groundbreaking projects that will shape the future of technology, entrepreneurship and academic research."

As per the agreements, the institutions will also organise joint conferences, seminars, camps, training programmes, courses and lectures. AUS and SIAT would exchange materials and publications of common interest; develop joint research projects; organise faculty, student and administrator exchange programmes; and hold cooperative international educational programmes, while SRTIP and SIAT would share expertise on new and emerging technologies.

The MoU between SRTIP and SIAT outlines a comprehensive framework for cooperation between the two entities, aiming to promote various activities and collaborations in the field of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology, and explore opportunities for joint research and development projects. It also sets the stage for the identification and support of spinouts and startups that seek to leverage SRTIP as a launchpad for commercialisation from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology. Furthermore, the collaboration will extend to the development of the AI HuB at SRTIP, which holds great promise for advancing artificial intelligence research and innovation, and exploring possibilities of setting up SIAT Development Center at SRTIP.

This groundbreaking collaboration between SRTIP, AUS and SIAT signals a big step forward for technology and innovation sectors, both locally and internationally. By fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, the partnership aims to bring transformative solutions to the world.