SRTIP signs MoU with Intel to enhance cooperation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, SRTIP, signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, with Intel, aiming for enhanced collaboration to implement initiatives and projects in the field of innovation and future technologies in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

The MoU will also pave the way for exchanging knowledge, expertise, and studies to support the activities of the "Sharjah Open Innovation Lab" (SoiLAB) using the latest high-impact artificial intelligence technologies and accelerators. The cooperation will play an important role in supporting the efforts of the park in positioning Sharjah as a regional and global centre for research and innovation.

Intel will strengthen its cooperation with Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park by organising and conducting workshops in various fields related to information technology, especially in education, video analytics, the internet of Things, IoT, artificial intelligence, AI; and exchanging best practices and solutions to support the activities of the park and the companies working through the Intel Innovation Centre in Dubai.

The aspects of cooperation will also include increasing the capacity to develop the usage of information technology, in addition to working jointly to develop a local system of projects to demonstrate concepts of IoT technologies on the sites under the umbrella of Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park.

The MoU was signed by Hussain Mohamed Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP and Eng. Taha Khalifa CCG Sales Director EMEA Territory from Intel.

On this occasion, Hussain Mohamed Al Mahmoudi expressed his happiness to work closely with Intel and said, "This cooperation reflects the vision of the complex and its strategy by introducing all kinds of future technologies. As a leading centre for technology and innovation, our mission is to enhance efforts toward investing in every possible way to convert the park into a regional centre for future techs.

"This agreement represents a fruitful cooperation between the private and government sectors that we seek to devote through a package of initiatives and actions to transfer and localise technology and promoting a knowledge-based economy in UAE and Sharjah."

Taha Khalifa commented, "Intel technologies will be supporting new initiatives and projects in the field of IoT and AI. We are looking forward for implementing new initiatives with SRTIP in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. We will be also working on exchanging knowledge, experiences, case studies and match-making with the Intel ecosystem to accelerate the deployment of high-impact AI/Analytics use cases at SRTIP."