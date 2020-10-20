UrduPoint.com
SSC Brings The Curtain Down On 'Sharjah Duathlon'

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

SSC brings the curtain down on 'Sharjah Duathlon'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The Sharjah Sports Council, SSC, brought the curtain down on the "Sharjah Duathlon", which witnessed the participation of 271 athletes from 33 nationalities.

The event was launched on 20th September in cooperation with UAE Triathlon Federation and Al Qudra Sports Management LLC.

Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the SSC, emphasised that this sport event witnessed participation from various social segments from both genders, a new achievement for the SSC. It was on the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SCFA, and the follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Hazami affirmed that the SSC is keen on organising new events and initiatives which spark the passion of the athletes in cooperation with different agencies. The Duathlon race included two different sports activities – running and bicycle riding.

Al Hazami praised the unstinted efforts of the cooperative partners, emphasising that SSC is keen to organise these events despite the challenges and circumstances.

