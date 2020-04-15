SSC directs clubs to pay workers' salaries

UrduPoint.com
Wed 15th April 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah sports Council, directed the board of directors and clubs in the emirate of Sharjah to adhere to their contracts with workers and pay their salaries, especially in light of the current circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Saqr issued a circular to all the clubs and specified the importance of promoting social and employment stability.

He further lauded the support of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

He called on all the employees of the clubs to continue working remotely to attain high levels of efficiency.

