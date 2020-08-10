SSC discusses joint cooperation with SRTI Park

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) The Sharjah Sports Council, SSC, organised a coordination meeting with Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, SRTI Park, to discuss cooperation and achieve the council’s strategic plan and goals.

The coordination meeting was attended by staff members of both parties, co-chaired by Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the SSC, and Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the SRTI Park.

During the meeting, Al Mahmoudi welcomed the SSCI delegation and appreciated their relentless efforts to cooperate with the Park, as well as their determination to achieve development investment opportunities.

Al Mahmoudi made a presentation about the establishment of the park and its main purposes in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He affirmed that the Park and its facilities are ready to cooperate with the sports council and support them in several aspects to achieve their plan and goals.

He further emphasised that the Park published a specific report about the economic creativity and granted a copy of it to the council delegation.

In this context, Al Hazami highlighted the importance of the coordination meeting to strengthen the cooperation in line with the vision of the Sharjah Ruler and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Hazami announced that this visit meant to underscore many points of both parties and to discuss the possibility of launching a joint investment project. He further stated that launching an electronic platform for future accelerators is one of the goals of the council that it has worked to carry out recently.