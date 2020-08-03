UrduPoint.com
SSC Discusses Preparations Of Khorfakkan Stadium For New Season

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:15 PM

SSC discusses preparations of Khorfakkan Stadium for new season

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) Sharjah Sports Council, SSC, discussed the preparation of Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Stadium in Khorfakkan Sports Club to host the team’s matches and carrying the needs of the Professionals League.

This came during a meeting held at SSC headquarters, chaired by Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council, in presence of representatives of the club, Professionals League and Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, SDPW, in order to prepare for the new sports season.

Al Hazami highlighted the keenness of SSC to prepare sports facilities in the clubs of the Emirate, and to meet all requirements approved to the highest level.

More Stories From Middle East

