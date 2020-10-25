UrduPoint.com
SSC Discusses Ways To Develop Competitive Archery, Shooting In Sharjah Clubs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

SSC discusses ways to develop competitive archery, shooting in Sharjah clubs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) The Sharjah Sport Council, SSC, held a meeting with the UAE Shooting and Archery Federation at SSC's headquarters, to discuss proposals to promote and develop shooting and archery games in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of SSC, welcomed the cooperation with the federation in promoting shooting and archery in Sharjah, and including it in Sharjah’s clubs. He added that this initiative came within SSC’s endeavor to expand the outreach of the game and include it within the active games in Sharjah’s clubs.

Al Hazami pointed out that SSC is keen on communicating with all clubs and appreciating all efforts exerted by the clubs’ staff in developing games and sporting activities.

For his part, Saeed Al Kaabi, Chairman of UAE Shooting and Archery Federation, extended his appreciation to SSC’s members, in recognition of their efforts in familiarising and spreading a number of sports games throughout the Emirate.

