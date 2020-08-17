SSC, DRASSA sign agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) In line with the Council’s vision of leadership towards preparing leadership and sports cadres, The Sharjah Sports Council, SSC, signed a partnership agreement at the council’s headquarters with the Development and Research academy for Sports Science Activities, DRASSA, to launch the 2nd version of the "Tamkeen 2" program.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of SSC, and Dr. Ahmed Alsharif, Chairman of DRASSA.

In its 2nd version, the program aims to attract and adopt young cadres in the emirate, with preparing the members of the sports system at a professional level, targeting groups from members of the clubs boards of directors, executives, sports marketing specialists, the entrepreneurs and the media.

Issa Al Hazami has expressed pleasure to sign the agreement with the DRASSA Academy, stressing the Council’s keenness to continuously develop and prepare future young cadres.

He had further praised the success of the last year edition, stressing that the new edition will adopt a set of training packages that promote sports development.

Appreciating the significant role of Sharjah Sports Council in enhancing the process of sports development in the emirate, Dr. Ahmed Alsharif has expresses pleasure to sign the agreement with the Council, aiming at establishing the 2nd version of the program and exchange of experiences by attracting experts with high competencies.