SSC holds meeting to raise awareness over coronavirus

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) The Sharjah Sport Council, SSC, held a meeting with a number of specialised entities to discuss raising awareness over the coronavirus outbreak and how to prevent it from spreading in Sharjah’s clubs.

The meeting was held with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Health Education and Preventive Medicine Departments and Emirates Transport, in the presence of a number of dignitaries.

The participants discussed organising awareness workshops supervised by medical cadres for workers and bus drivers, and creating another way to raise awareness through distance communication.

Steps to prevent it from spreading and coordination measures with entities concerned in case of an emergency were also discussed.

Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of SSC, emphasised that the Council is keen to cooperate with specialised entities across various sectors to become an essential platform to spread health and sports education across its clubs.

The SSC has signed a document with the Sharjah Health Authority, which confirms its keenness to consider health as a priority, Al Hazami added.