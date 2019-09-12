SSC implements plan to rationalise electricity and water at SERC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) In cooperation with the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, the Sharjah Sports Council, SSC, initiated a plan to develop and raise the efficiency of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, SERC, in the fields of energy and water through the installation of water consumption rationalisation tools, awareness-raising and education, and the replacement of sanitary ware at the administration building, the SERC’s mosque and stables.

Commenting on this, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, pointed out that the rationalisation of energy and water at the SERC are in keeping with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and follow up by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, aimed at providing an ideal healthy environment for the clubs, the players and the employees.

Shedding light on the council’s crucial efforts, Sheikh Saqr highlighted the importance of rationalisation, stressing that it enhances the conservation and sustainability of resources in sports clubs in the emirate.

It also consolidates the importance of energy conservation, thus improving the efficiency of enterprises and raising the awareness of several workers and officials.

Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of the SEWA, has expressed the authority’s keenness to promote the concepts of optimal use of energy and water and their preservation.

Underscoring the SEWA’s significant role in this regard, Al Leem stressed the authority's full cooperation with the clubs and all the initiatives that call for the rationalisation of electricity and water consumption and emphasised its efforts to reduce water consumption and raise awareness on the optimal use of electricity.