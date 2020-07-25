UrduPoint.com
SSC Launches Basketball Skills Challenge

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 03:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) Sharjah Sports Council, SSC, will launch a new virtual sport initiative "Basketball Skills Challenge" from 26th July to 27th August, 2020 with the participation of old game stars of the golden generation in the Gulf region, including Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council, SSC, as part of a series of sports initiatives during the period of stopping sports activities.

Issa Al Hazami indicated that the series of sports initiatives of the Council are continuing within the agenda of its activities in confirmation of its role in spreading sport and making it a way of life according to the vision and directives of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Al Hazami added: ''This initiative comes from the premise of the great role that the Council plays in the sports and societal aspect and aims to maintain intergenerational communication in the basketball game and reverse the extent of the interconnectedness between the stars of the previous golden generation.''

More Stories From Middle East

