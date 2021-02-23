UrduPoint.com
SSC Promotes Cooperation With The Italian Club Roma

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 09:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, received at the headquarters of the Council Guido Vyinga, Executive Director of the Italian Club Roma, within the framework of the Council's communication with international sports bodies and the benefit and exchange of experiences in the interest of sports progress in the emirate's clubs as well as discussing cooperation and sports investment in Al Bataeh Cultural Sports Club.

Where the details of the great capabilities enjoyed by the emirate's clubs and the council’s role in supervising sports and laying out plans were presented, urging the clubs to activate the positive side through cooperation with foreign clubs, in a way that would be reflected on the emirate’s sporting front at the administrative, technical and investment levels.

Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Council, indicated that the visit of the Executive Director of the Italian Club Roma comes within the Council’s keenness and support for the sports development plans in the emirate.

He added, among our strategic goals in the Sharjah Sports Council is to work on establishing distinguished relations with clubs of the size of a large and ancient club such as the Italian Club Roma, and to reflect the reputation of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah international sponsorship of sports in the emirate, to facilitate the Council in its plans and strategy in this regard.

Issa Hilal also escorted Guido Vyinga to the Al Bataeh Cultural and Sports Club, where a tour was undertaken to learn about the club's facilities and various stadiums and sports activities and to discuss the mechanism of sports investment.

