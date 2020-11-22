UrduPoint.com
SSC Reveals The Winners Of World Quality Day Competition

Sun 22nd November 2020 | 07:45 PM

SSC reveals the winners of World Quality Day competition

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) Sharjah Sport Council, SSC, revealed the winners in the first places of the World Quality Day competition from sports and specialised clubs in the emirate of Sharjah.

That’s came after evaluating the performance of all participating clubs within basic criteria and conditions approved by the council committee.

Commenting on that, Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of SSC, stated that SSC is keen on urging the clubs in the Emirate of Sharjah to participate in activities and initiatives not only in terms of sports, but also in terms of institutional excellence and quality which achieve the objectives of the council in line with the directives and the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

