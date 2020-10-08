SSC to launch training programme for 50 coaches

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) Sharjah Sports Council, SSC, will launch a training programme specialising in the field of team and individual games, targeting coaches in the Emirate of Sharjah, which will be held from 17th to 24th October.

The training programme will include three workshops supervised by the Development of Sports Affairs in SSC and 50 male and female coaches will participate to polish their capabilities and improve their technical aspects, to prepare for the upcoming season.

Commenting on that, Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the SSC, shed light on the importance of organising such programmes and workshops which translate the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, the wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SCFA, to develop and promote Sharjah’s clubs in various sectors in cooperation with other sports entities.