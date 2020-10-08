UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSC To Launch Training Programme For 50 Coaches

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:15 PM

SSC to launch training programme for 50 coaches

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) Sharjah Sports Council, SSC, will launch a training programme specialising in the field of team and individual games, targeting coaches in the Emirate of Sharjah, which will be held from 17th to 24th October.

The training programme will include three workshops supervised by the Development of Sports Affairs in SSC and 50 male and female coaches will participate to polish their capabilities and improve their technical aspects, to prepare for the upcoming season.

Commenting on that, Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the SSC, shed light on the importance of organising such programmes and workshops which translate the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, the wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SCFA, to develop and promote Sharjah’s clubs in various sectors in cooperation with other sports entities.

Related Topics

Sports Sharjah Wife Male October Family From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

7 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Mevedev Says Events in Armenia, Kyrgyzsta ..

3 minutes ago

PM for sorting out Bundle Island issues in consult ..

3 minutes ago

Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) sacrificed his life for I ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.