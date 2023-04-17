(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 16th April 2023 (WAM) – Sharjah sports Council (SSC) decided to organise a general conference to discuss the UAE's future in the field of sport.

The decision was taken during the periodic meeting of the Council's board.



Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Council, affirmed the council's keenness to implement all the directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, especially concerning the signing of foreign and resident players at the expense of Emirati players.

