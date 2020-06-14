UrduPoint.com
SSC Witnesses 30% Return To The Workplace

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

SSC witnesses 30% return to the workplace

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) The Sharjah sports Council, SSC, announced that 30 percent of its employees have returned to work at its headquarters in Al Ghubaiba, starting from Sunday 14th June, 2020, while adhering to the preventive and precautionary measures followed by the authorities to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The percentage of employees attending the workplace will be gradually increased later based on the latest developments.

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the SSC, praised the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to ensure providing the highest levels of safety for Sharjah government employees.

Commenting on the recent developments, Sheikh Saqr added that the Council has taken all necessary precautions to guarantee optimum levels of health and safety to welcome staff back to the workplace.

Precautionary and preventive measures include the thorough sanitisation of the main building and facilities, frequent cleansing of all areas, as well as systems to enable social distancing. Also, employees have been provided with face masks, gloves, disinfectants and hand sanitisers.

Stressing that the employees successfully worked remotely, he underscored the importance of resuming their duties on-site, amid a range of precautionary measures.

He has also expressed the Council’s keenness to ensure the safety of its human cadre at the workplace, in line with the efforts of the various bodies in the country to limit the spread of the virus, in coordination with the competent authorities.

In conclusion, he thanked all the employees who were able to work remotely, saying that they have accomplished a lot during the last few months.

