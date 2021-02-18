UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSC’s Media Committee Discusses Program With Clubs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:15 PM

SSC’s Media Committee discusses program with clubs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) The Sharjah Sports Council (SSC) discussed the importance of the media role and future plans with the heads of the media committees and media officials in the clubs of the emirate in the interest of promoting sports in the emirate and in a way that contributes to achieving and enabling the council’s goals through the Media and Digital Transformation Committee.

This came during the workshop organised by the Council and managed by the Media and Digital Transformation Committee at the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club.

Adel Saleh, Chairman of the Media and Digital Transformation Committee, indicated that the workshop is part of the committee’s plans to enhance media cooperation with clubs and promote the sports media in the emirate.

Related Topics

Sports Sharjah Media

Recent Stories

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

1 hour ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

56 minutes ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

56 minutes ago

Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

56 minutes ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate hits almost 17 year high

56 minutes ago

UK Labour Leader Says Gov't Failing to Support Job ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.