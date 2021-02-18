SSC’s Media Committee discusses program with clubs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) The Sharjah Sports Council (SSC) discussed the importance of the media role and future plans with the heads of the media committees and media officials in the clubs of the emirate in the interest of promoting sports in the emirate and in a way that contributes to achieving and enabling the council’s goals through the Media and Digital Transformation Committee.

This came during the workshop organised by the Council and managed by the Media and Digital Transformation Committee at the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club.

Adel Saleh, Chairman of the Media and Digital Transformation Committee, indicated that the workshop is part of the committee’s plans to enhance media cooperation with clubs and promote the sports media in the emirate.