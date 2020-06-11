UrduPoint.com
SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ Provides 2,000 Food Boxes For Elderly

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) The Sharjah Social Services Department, SSSD, launched the "Giving Box" initiative which aims to attract volunteers to pack and arrange boxes with food items provided by the Sharjah Coop for the elderly who live alone, to provide them with their needs without their leaving home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the initiative, SSSD asks volunteers to help prepare 2,000 boxes for the elderly in collaboration with Mughaidir Suburb Council.

Hessa Muhammad Al Hammadi, Director of Community Cohesion at the Department, applauded the gesture of Sharjah Coop, which is part of its social responsibility initiatives.

She also thanked the Mughaidir Suburb Council for their logistical support by offering to utilise their location as a centre for packing and distribution.

Al Hammadi noted that the volunteering opportunity attracted 166 volunteers who actively helped to serve the community during this pandemic. She also ensured that the volunteers were all committed to the highest safety and precautionary measures while performing their field trips, clocking 435 volunteering hours.

She explained that the initiative allows elderly people of different nationalities living alone to have their needs delivered through the toll-free number 8007080.

