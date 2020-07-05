SSSD continues to provide 'Rahma' home nursing service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) The Sharjah Social Services Department, SSSD, continues to receive requests for the provision of the "Rahma" home nursing service for elderly people who are bedridden and for people with disabilities.

For her part, Kholoud Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Home Care Department, highlighted that a special committee deals with the submitted applications to ‘Rahma’ home nursing service, in which meetings are held to decide, study and discuss the cases. The number of meetings reached 22 to decide on 54 applications from the beginning of the year until May 2020.

The Director of the Home Care Department maintained that the service comes under certain conditions, that include that the beneficiary of the service must be a citizen of the Emirate of Sharjah, holds family book from Sharjah, bedridden and needs tube feeding according to a report from the Ministry of Health and Prevention, in which nursing will be provided for 24 hours, 12 hours, or 8 hours, based on the doctor’s diagnosis.