UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSSD Continues To Provide 'Rahma' Home Nursing Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

SSSD continues to provide 'Rahma' home nursing service

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) The Sharjah Social Services Department, SSSD, continues to receive requests for the provision of the "Rahma" home nursing service for elderly people who are bedridden and for people with disabilities.

For her part, Kholoud Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Home Care Department, highlighted that a special committee deals with the submitted applications to ‘Rahma’ home nursing service, in which meetings are held to decide, study and discuss the cases. The number of meetings reached 22 to decide on 54 applications from the beginning of the year until May 2020.

The Director of the Home Care Department maintained that the service comes under certain conditions, that include that the beneficiary of the service must be a citizen of the Emirate of Sharjah, holds family book from Sharjah, bedridden and needs tube feeding according to a report from the Ministry of Health and Prevention, in which nursing will be provided for 24 hours, 12 hours, or 8 hours, based on the doctor’s diagnosis.

Related Topics

Sharjah Doctor May 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

1,036 new e-commerce licences issued in UAE in 6 m ..

35 minutes ago

China launches satellite for space environment stu ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Economy manual highlights 5 elements to ensu ..

50 minutes ago

Safety preparations for UFC Fight Island underway ..

50 minutes ago

4,500 Holstein cows arrive in Abu Dhabi to enhance ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law on Dubai Real E ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.