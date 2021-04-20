UrduPoint.com
SSSD Enhances Social Responsibility With 9 Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) The Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) has promoted community cohesion between members and institutions through a group of projects and initiatives in support of social responsibility programmes in cooperation with government agencies, public benefit bodies and private sector institutions, in addition to the contributions of community members.

The importance of launching these projects is the affirmation of the department's commitment to programmes that have a positive impact on society in light of the approach adopted by the Emirate of Sharjah to provide a decent life for the community.

Hessa Al Hammadi, Director of the Department of Community Cohesion at the SSSD, stated that the Social Responsibility Department implements initiatives and activities that serve the community and provides benefits to enhance the values of solidarity and community cohesion between members of the community and its institutions, and work to achieve environmental, societal and educational sustainability.

Al Hammadi stated that there are nine different community initiatives proposed during 2021 and explained them according to the nature, type and goal of each initiative.

The department is keen to involve governmental and community institutions, the private sector and individuals in its projects on social responsibility to contribute to the success of these projects and enhance the social role of these institutions, as well as increasing the awareness of individuals to the importance of social responsibility and enhancing its aspects based on cooperation.

Kholoud Ahmed Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Community Service Affairs confirmed that the SSSD aims through the launch of these projects to continue a series of its previous community initiatives and projects and in strengthening the spirit of solidarity and cooperation between members of society and its institutions.

The department strengthens its role as a responsible entity of society, by involving governmental and community institutions and the private sector in its community initiatives. It will directly contribute to the success of the initiatives and the strengthening of their societal role, Al Nuaimi added.

