SSSD Signs Agreement With Etihad Water And Electricity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 09:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2023) The Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) signed a collaboration agreement with Etihad Water and Electricity to provide direct support to citizens with limited incomes to combat inflation and improve the standard of living.
The agreement states that the SSSD shall provide social support to beneficiaries who meet the eligibility conditions.

The agreement allows citizens who meet the conditions to benefit from electricity and water subsidies within the inflation allowance.

The amount of the monthly subsidy will be determined based on citizens actual consumption, in accordance with the provisions agreed upon, and not exceeding an amount of AED400 per month of the value of electricity and water consumption.

The agreement comes within the framework of the SSSD efforts and integration with the Etihad Water and Electricity to improve the quality of life for citizens, who are beneficiaries of social assistance, to achieve well-being for all members of society with limited income.

According to the agreement, SSSD provides and updates lists of beneficiaries to the Etihad Water and Electricity, and provides the support account of each beneficiary for monthly bills.

The agreement was signed by Afaf Al Marri, Chairperson of SSSD, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, on behalf of SSSD, and Sheikha Murad Al Belushi, Acting CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity, on behalf of the company, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

