Stage is set for FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2021 on weekend

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) The stage is set for the world’s best 3x3 basketball players, as the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2021 begins this weekend.

Packed with Olympic medal-winning 3x3 basketballers, electric entertainment for all the family and plenty of prize giveaways, Kaser Al Amwaj – opposite Marina Mall on the Abu Dhabi Corniche – will be teeming with excitement on 29-30 October.

One such player competing this weekend is World No.1 3x3 basketballer, and four-time World Tour Champion Dejan Majstorovic: the man who took one of the most iconic shots in 3x3 history right here in the capital.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the FIBA 3x3 World Tour returns to the capital for the first time since 2016.

Suhail Abdulla AlAreefi, Executive Director of Events Sector (ADSC) spoke passionately about the upcoming event, saying:"The capital of the UAE will once again host a world-class event with some of the greatest sporting talent in the world."

"Abu Dhabi sports Council is proud to have been part of FIBA’s 10-year journey and we will endeavour to nurture this relationship with FIBA for many years to come.

'' FIBA 3x3 Managing Director, Alex Sanchez, also spoke ahead of the competition, stating: "The two FIBA 3x3 World Tour Finals in Abu Dhabi in 2015 and 2016 remain to this day two of the most successful events in 3x3 history.

"For this reason, we couldn’t be more excited to work with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council again to bring back the World Tour to its second home," he added.

World-class players from across the globe, comprising of 14 teams, will battle for a place in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour final that takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in December.

The 14 teams also consist of Team Abu Dhabi: the winners of the UAE community event, QUEST. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity saw 48 local teams compete for the prize of becoming Team Abu Dhabi, and securing a spot in the Masters event. It was team Game Time academy that will form Team Abu Dhabi, ready to face the world’s best.