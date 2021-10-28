UrduPoint.com

Stage Is Set For FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2021 On Weekend

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Stage is set for FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2021 on weekend

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) The stage is set for the world’s best 3x3 basketball players, as the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2021 begins this weekend.

Packed with Olympic medal-winning 3x3 basketballers, electric entertainment for all the family and plenty of prize giveaways, Kaser Al Amwaj – opposite Marina Mall on the Abu Dhabi Corniche – will be teeming with excitement on 29-30 October.

One such player competing this weekend is World No.1 3x3 basketballer, and four-time World Tour Champion Dejan Majstorovic: the man who took one of the most iconic shots in 3x3 history right here in the capital.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the FIBA 3x3 World Tour returns to the capital for the first time since 2016.

Suhail Abdulla AlAreefi, Executive Director of Events Sector (ADSC) spoke passionately about the upcoming event, saying:"The capital of the UAE will once again host a world-class event with some of the greatest sporting talent in the world."

"Abu Dhabi sports Council is proud to have been part of FIBA’s 10-year journey and we will endeavour to nurture this relationship with FIBA for many years to come.

'' FIBA 3x3 Managing Director, Alex Sanchez, also spoke ahead of the competition, stating: "The two FIBA 3x3 World Tour Finals in Abu Dhabi in 2015 and 2016 remain to this day two of the most successful events in 3x3 history.

"For this reason, we couldn’t be more excited to work with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council again to bring back the World Tour to its second home," he added.

World-class players from across the globe, comprising of 14 teams, will battle for a place in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour final that takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in December.

The 14 teams also consist of Team Abu Dhabi: the winners of the UAE community event, QUEST. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity saw 48 local teams compete for the prize of becoming Team Abu Dhabi, and securing a spot in the Masters event. It was team Game Time academy that will form Team Abu Dhabi, ready to face the world’s best.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE Jeddah Abu Dhabi Man Saudi Arabia October December 2016 2015 Olympics Family Event All From Best

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 minutes ago
 Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels ..

Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels Even in Long-Term - Rosneft CE ..

17 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankar ..

Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankara's Military Modernization Nee ..

17 minutes ago
 UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel b ..

UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel by France -London

23 minutes ago
 FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Gi ..

FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Girls Games Trophy

23 minutes ago
 German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: da ..

German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: data

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.