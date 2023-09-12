Open Menu

Standard & Poor's Expects UAE Banks To Perform Strongly In 2023, With Credit Growth Of 7%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Standard &amp; Poor&#039;s expects UAE banks to perform strongly in 2023, with credit growth of 7%

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 12th September, 2023 (WAM) – Standard & Poor's Global Ratings expects that the banks of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will achieve strong performance in 2023.

In a recent report, the credit rating agency said that UAE banks will benefit from strong non-oil GDP growth, which will mitigate the impact of rising interest rates on credit growth.

The report expects bank credit growth at UAE banks to rise to about 7 percent in 2023, from 5 percent in 2022.

The report stated that the performance of UAE banks improved in the first half of this year due to the rise in interest rates, with high-interest rates expected to continue to support banks' profitability.

The report believes that the non-oil economy in the UAE is still providing sufficient support to help reduce the increase in loans that are classified as "non-productive." In addition, banks' reserve allocations over the past two years will help them withstand challenges.

According to the report, bank financing will continue to benefit from their strong success in collecting deposits. Banks have collected local deposits over the past 18 months.

Overall, Standard & Poor's expects an improvement in bank returns in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in 2023, due to higher profit margins and continued lending growth.

Related Topics

Poor UAE Abu Dhabi Bank United Arab Emirates September From

Recent Stories

UAE launches new version of Al Hosn app

UAE launches new version of Al Hosn app

15 minutes ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize announces 33 finalists ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize announces 33 finalists advancing global sustainabilit ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE adopts futuristic vision of a digital inclusiv ..

UAE adopts futuristic vision of a digital inclusive education for all: Omar Al O ..

45 minutes ago
 Annual Investment Meeting announces new identity a ..

Annual Investment Meeting announces new identity as AIM Congress

45 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge, dollar up on eve of key US inflati ..

Stocks diverge, dollar up on eve of key US inflation data

50 minutes ago
 Rupee gains Rs1.28 against US Dollar

Rupee gains Rs1.28 against US Dollar

23 minutes ago
Chehlum observed in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot dis ..

Chehlum observed in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

23 minutes ago
 Bin Touq leads UAE delegation to 8th Belt and Road ..

Bin Touq leads UAE delegation to 8th Belt and Road Summit

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Kuwait

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Kuwait

1 hour ago
 SEC approves renewal of franchise agreements with ..

SEC approves renewal of franchise agreements with taxi companies

2 hours ago
 Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

Unprecedented floods in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against S ..

Asia Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Sri Lanka

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East