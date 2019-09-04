UrduPoint.com
Star Athletes Gear Up For UFC 242 Open Workouts In Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Star athletes gear up for UFC 242 Open Workouts in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) The superstars of UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier conducted a sensational open workout at Yas Mall today, as mixed martial arts fans flocked to one of the many highlight events of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week – the seven-day mixed martial arts and entertainment festival organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi.

Six athletes from this Saturday’s star-studded fight card – including main event competitors Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier – took time out from their preparations to get up close with fans from across the UAE.

Nurmagomedov and Poirier, who top the bill for Saturday’s mega event at The Arena – the new, purpose-built indoor venue on Yas Island – were joined by Paul Felder, Edson Barboza, islam Makhachev and Joanne Calderwood in a series of 20-minute workouts hosted by former UFC welterweight star, and UFC competitor Dan Hardy.

Abu Dhabi Showdown Week continues on Thursday when the three-day Abu Dhabi sports & Fitness Expo gets underway at du Forum on Yas Island.

Other UFC stars will also be making appearances across Abu Dhabi, with guest athlete bantamweight Henry ‘The Messenger’ Cejudo at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, middleweight Kevin Gastelum at Marina Mall, welterweight Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman at Al Wahda Mall, and flyweight Joseph Benavidez at Mushrif Mall. All appearances are from 6-7pm at their respective locations.

